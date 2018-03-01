Tonj youths ordered to surrender guns in a week

The Governor of Tonj has issued an order of disarmament after fighting broke out in the former Tonj East County over the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, the state government said clashes between Twic and Kongoor communities left 24 dead and over 20 others injured.

According to the state officials, the conflict was triggered when youth from Twic raided some cattle from the grazing land of Kongoor in Jal-wau County.

The state government intervened, and has deployed security forces in the area to control the situation.

A disarmament order was issued on Thursday by the governor, calling all armed civilians to handover their guns to the government within seven days.

“All the chiefs, community leaders and commissioners are directed to inform the armed civilians to lay down their guns or gather their guns under their chiefs and hand them over to the government,” said Manhiem Bol, the Deputy Governor.

He said those who fail to follow the order, will face “further action” from the government.

A peace conference will follow the disarmament process, added Mr Bol.