The governors of Tonj and Western Lakes States have been removed from their positions.

In a presidential decree read out on the state-run SSBC, President Salva Kiir replaced Matur Chut of Western Lakes with Deng Mamer Yuol.

Mathiang Mangordit replaced Anthony Bol Madut of Tonj.

The reasons for their sacking was not provided, but the states have witnessed inter-clan clashes on their watch.