The governors of Wau and Tonj states are meeting in Wau town to discuss and find solutions to conflicts between cattle keepers and farmers.

Two people were killed and four others injured when a group of herders from Tonj clashed with the locals of Juur River in Wau state two weeks ago.

The incident happened while they grazing their cattle in the area.

Eye Radio’s Deng Dimo speaks with Tonj State Governor Akech Tong Aleu…