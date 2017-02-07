Tonj suffers ‘alarming hunger’

There is an “alarming hunger” in Tonj state due to poor harvests last year, an official has said.

Farmers had cultivated sorghum maize, groundnuts, and sesame; but the harvests were poor due to low rainfall.

“There is an alarming hunger situation across the state because of crops failure during the last farming season,” said Manhiem Bol, Deputy Governor.

He stated that business communities are also facing difficulties in importing food items to the state due to the scarcity of the US dollar.

Mr. Bol noted that the hunger has led to increase in prices of food commodities.

He added: “I am appealing to humanitarian organizations to also look at the issues to do with humanitarian problems in South Sudan and in Tonj in particular.”

A severe hunger has also been reported in Kapoeta, were the governor said two women starved to death two weeks ago.

Last week, the Food and Agriculture Organization warned that more than four million South Sudanese people are likely to be food insecure within the next six months.

It said the situation would likely be more critical if it is not met with timely response due to the lean season starting this month until May.

The agency is seeking $61 million for a response this year.

Of this, 20 million is required by the end of this month to preposition kits such as tools and seeds, and the same amount at the end of March for distribution.