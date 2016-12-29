Tonj State registers street kids

Tonj Ministry of Education Gender and Social Welfare is carrying out registration of street children across the state, says the Minister of Information.

Madit Malek says the purpose of the registration is to know their number so that they can be provided with services such as food, shelter and accommodation.

“We are going to conduct a one day rally, for the registration of street children in Tonj town and many other major towns across Tonj,” he said.

He says the provision of the services will begin in early January.

Mr. Malek says this will reduce on crime rate in the state because sometimes criminals take advantage of the street kids’ lack of needs and use them to carry out unlawful activities.