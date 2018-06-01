Tonj MP condemns looting by disarmament forces

An area Member of Parliament has condemned looting of civilian property by the alleged disarmament forces in Tonj State.

A force was deployed to the area recently to collect firearms from youth.

Honorable James Machok Deng, the chairperson of Agriculture and Housing at the state Assembly, said the soldiers commandeered goats, honey and other valuables – in an area called Kilo Saba.

“People have been looted and one of our chiefs has been beaten. The information is that it is the army,” he said.

Speaking to Eye Radio in Tonj, Honorable Machok described the incidents as unfair.

“We condemned it and we discourage such incidences not to occur again.”