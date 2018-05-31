Tonj Governor survives ambush

The Governor of Tonj says he survived an attempt on his life in the state on Wednesday.

Anthony Bol Madut says he was on a mission to sensitize armed youth on the importance of disarmament when his convoy came under attack in Tonj East.

No one in his entourage was hurt, but one of the attackers who sustained an injury.

He suspects some youth in the state carried out the attack.

“They opened fire on [our vehicles] and one guard – without orders – returned fire, wounding one of them,” Bol told Eye Radio in Tonj town on Thursday. “We took him to hospital.”

Th state has been facing communal violence since last year. In December 2017, 30 people were killed in communal clashes in Tonj East County.

Governor Bol Madut went on to say that in order to restore calm in the area, the armed youth must be disarmed.

“They must be disarmed. Without disarmament, insecurity will always be there. So we are trying by all means – whether through peace or through fighting. They must be disarmed.”

Bol replaced Akech Tong Aleu through a presidential decree in February 2018.