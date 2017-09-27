Tombura to shift capital over presence of many graves

There are plans to move the state capital due to presence of many graves that cannot allow proper demarcation of the current one, according to the state governor.

Patrick Zamoi said burying loved ones at home is a culture of the people of the state and most homesteads have a number of graves.

“Our culture here is a bit challenging because if someone dies, he is buried at home. That means there are no cemeteries,” he said.

Zamoi said for the state to build its headquarters and offices, the area needs to be surveyed and demarcated.

The process might cause misunderstandings with the local people, he added.

“Now if you decide to survey, this will bring problems between the government and the residents. So we decided that we go form a new headquarters elsewhere,” Zamoi said.

Therefore, he says the state capital will be moved from Tombura Town to Ngoni where there is vast land.

Ngoni is located some few miles from Tombura Town on the road to Wau State.