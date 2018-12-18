Tombura raises alarm over absence of Ebola testing kits at the border

People from the neighboring countries are entering South Sudan without being screened for Ebola due to lack of testing kits, the state minister of health in Tombura has said.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the state health minister, David Simbi said that in August, the state ministry of health identified 5 entry points and reported it to the national ministry of health for the establishment of screening centers.

He said since then, the national ministry of health established only one testing center at Nabiapai in Ezo County.

The minister has expressed concern about the risks the situation poses to the South Sudanese living at the border town.

“They established a checking point in only Nabiapai but we mentioned five entering points in Tombura state to the national ministry and also the other checkpoints are not yet established machine there for checking those who are coming from DRC.”

Mr. Simbi went on to say that, the state government is now sensitizing its citizens to take precautionary measures against those who are coming from neighboring countries.

“We are just sensitizing our people that let them be aware with those who are coming from the DRC and the Central Africa Republic, because there is movement from Congo to Central Africa and from Central Africa to South Sudan that one is most dangerous to our community here because there is no checkpoint in the three remaining areas,” he said.

In September this year, the national ministry of health and its partners launched an Ebola sensitization campaign in the former Western Equatoria.

The campaign was aimed to engage the state authorities and assess the capability of the Ebola task force in the region in the fight against the spread of Ebola to the country.

The state minister of health said that the national minister of health has given a hotline that can be used by the public during an emergency.

Tombura state shares an international border with DR Congo and the Central Africa Republic.

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s health ministry describes the ongoing Ebola outbreak as the worst the country has experienced, its neighbors remain on high alert for the risk of the virus spreading across the border.

No Ebola cases have been reported in South Sudan.