Two Tombura gov’t officials missing

Two government officials in Tombura State have gone missing after an armed group attacked the county recently.

According to Tombura State Minister of Information, these are the Commissioner and the Executive Director of Nagero County.

Several other people who were with commissioner Balia Digido at the time are also still unaccounted for following the attack which occurred 2 weeks ago.

“He was caught in the crossfire and he went missing and we lost contact with him actually and also the Executive Director of Nagero,” said Anikumbo Mathew, the state minister of information.

“But what we know is he is not dead and according to our intelligence information, he is still alive probably in one of the bushes.”

Thousands of civilians were reportedly displaced to the neighboring areas in the attack.

Anikumbo appealed to humanitarian groups to intervene:

“They comprise of women, children, the disabled and old people of Nagero County … they all have lost what they have.”