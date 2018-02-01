Tombura authorities investigate priest suspected of human trafficking

A priest suspected to be a human trafficking kingpin in the border state is under investigation, the Minister of Information in Tombura State has said.

According to officials, the catholic priest identified as Father Joseph Githinji frequently receives foreign visitors who, after a short stay, cross over to the Central African Republic.

Majority of Father Githinji’s visitors are said to be mainly Kenyan nationals.

“There are several allegations including bringing people; some Kenyan students. We don’t know what kind of students who come every month for holiday as per their visa immigration documents,” said Mathew Anikumbo.

Fr Githinji is said to have stayed in Tombura for 8 years without being assigned to other Catholic Church parishes.

“The bishop of the catholic dioceses of Tombura was formally requested to relocate him and investigations into the allegations against him are ongoing,” added Mr Anikumbo.

The 2016 Trafficking in Persons Report suggested that South Sudan is one of the routes used by traffickers to smuggle migrants to North Africa.