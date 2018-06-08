Tobira killings isolated – Tobiola

Torit state governor has described as an isolated case – the killing of MTN staff in the area on Monday.

On Tuesday, an eyewitness told Eye Radio two people were shot dead by armed men at a place called Lobira on Monday evening.

According to the county commissioner who visited the crime scene, the victims were working for the mobile telephone company, MTN.

Torit authorities say they have arrested two people suspected of killing the staff.

The unnamed suspects were caught and handed over to the state government by the youth group locally known as Monyomiji.

“It is individuals who are trying to manipulate – to loot, to kill and do [bad] things so that the government can go and disturb or to punished the population,” Governor Tobiolo Alberio told Eye Radio in Torit town.

“But we say, ‘No. We cannot punish the population; we will need the population to apprehend those individuals like the way they were apprehended [by Lobira] yesterday’.”

Engineer Abu-Ubeida Mohammed and driver Moses Oziya were killed along the Torit-Kapoeta road.

Their colleague, Angelo Jina, was also shot in the leg but managed to escape to safety.

Officials say they were repairing a network booster when the gunmen attacked them.