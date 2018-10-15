TNLA ratifies R-ARCSS

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has ratified the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

This comes 33 days after its signing.

But according to the Implementation Matrix, the parliament should have endorsed it within 24 days.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla presented it before the assembly Monday.

He admitted the delay: “It has taken a longtime …those who were behind this agreement are the members of IGAD states. So they were the ones who had to print this agreement.”

Justice Wanawila said the government had to wait for IGAD to deliver before tabling the document at the TNLA.

“The fact that we had to wait for the copies to be delivered from outside Juba, is the reason… [for the delay]”, Justice Wanawila justifies.

All the other parties to the peace agreement earlier ratified the accord which is expected to end the 5-year conflict.

The next move expected will be an incorporation of the agreement into the transitional constitution by the National Constitutional Amendment Committee-NCAC before it becomes the supreme law of the land during a 3-year transitional period.