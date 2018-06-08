TNLA expected to discuss pay raise demand

A select committee to review the salaries of the lawmakers is expected to present its findings next week, an MP at the national parliament has said.

Hon. Alfred Taban says the committee was formed last month to look into the pay of the members of the august house.

“They are having a meeting today. So if they have a meeting and this issues is discussed, then it’s been brought for discussions in the parliament next week,” Hon. Taban.

This came after MPs complained of low salaries and poor living conditions since the economic crisis hit the country.

Currently, MPs are receiving 9,800 Pounds – an amount equivalent to about $23.

According to Honorable Taban, the select committee is proposing a sum that is equivalent to $3,000.

In May, the SPLM Chief Whip in the transitional parliament resigned from his position over this proposed raise.

Hon. Atem Garang told Eye Radio his resignation came after a disagreement with speaker over the demand, saying now is not the time for the peoples’ representatives to raise allowances because the country is facing economic hardships.

But he said he was discussing the move with his constituents, who are opposed to the move.