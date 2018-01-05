Thursday gunfire as a result of clashes with opposition- SPLA

Reports of gunfire West of Juba on Thursday night was as a result of clashes between the army and an armed opposition group, according to the SPLA spokesperson.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai said forces under Lieutenant Colonel Chan Garang fought with the SPLA in Kapuri area.

Chan was reported two months ago to have deserted the SPLA with a group of soldiers around Torit.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the government, and told the press that he had joined the armed opposition group.

Late on Thursday night, heavy gunfire could be heard around Luri area of Juba.

Addressing the press on Friday, Brigadier General Lul Ruai says an SPLA base was attacked by the armed opposition soldiers:

“They attacked our position North of Kapuri, but before they could do that, they had abducted an SPLA driver who was driving at that time, and they forced him at gunpoint to show them where SPLA were deployed.”

“So they attacked and our forces fought back in defense,” he added.

Residents of Lemon Gaba reported seeing heavy military presence and several police tanks, until early on Friday.

“We were sleeping at around 11:30pm, and then the gunshots started. At first, I thought it was a robbery incident, but after a few minutes, we heard heavy artillery gunfire,” said Ann, a resident of the area.

The SPLA Spokesperson said the army is pursuing the attackers.

“The security forces were dispatched to beef up security in the area. We are doing mop up operations around that area, to ensure no criminal is hiding in that area,” said Brigadier General Lul.

There was no report of casualties.

On Wednesday, the SPLA said there were eight violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement since it was signed on December 21st.

The parties had agreed to stop all forms of military aggressions, protect civilians and allow unhindered access of humanitarian assistance