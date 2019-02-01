Thousands killed, injured by landlines since 2004

At least five 5,000 people have been reportedly killed or wounded by landmines in South Sudan since 2004.

This is according to the United Nations Mine Action Service or UNMASS.

“The most relevant number to report is 9 people have been hurt this month alone, one person killed and 8 injured,” said Richard Boulter, UNMASS program manager.

Most of the explosive remnants of war were, according to UNMASS, planted during the liberation struggle.

Mr. Boulter said both UNMASS and South Sudan Mine Authority have destroyed over one million explosive items.

A general-purpose bomb weighing 100kg was exploded by UNMASS in Bilnyang area, south of Juba, on Wednesday.

In December last year, at least six people were reported injured after a landmine exploded in Bor, Jonglei State.

A 2017 report by Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor shows that South Sudan had a total of 143 areas suspected and confirmed to contain cluster munition remnants.

“What I will tell people is, if they see anything that looks like a bomb, don’t touch it. If anybody sees something they suspect, they need to call our host line which is 0920001055 and we will send a team out to assess it,” he advised.