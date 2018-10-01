Thousands of firearms collected from civilians in Gok state

Gok state authorities say they have collected more than two thousand firearms in a voluntary disarmament exercise since January this year.

Early this year, the state launched what it called “peaceful disarmament” to collect guns from the hands of unauthorized people.

The move followed the 3-month state of emergency declared by President in December 2017.

The state’s Information Minister, John Mido told Eye Radio that 2,232 guns were displayed to the public on Friday.

“The government of Gok State has displayed over 2,232 guns which were collected from the civil population that was possessing those arms. This is a good news for the state and the government with the disarmament forces is continuing to disarm more guns.”

The state has nine counties, but Mr. Madol said half of the guns were collected from Duany and Wanhadol counties.

“Duany County was leading, they managed to collect 561, we congratulate Duany for the efforts they have done, then followed by Wanhadol, and they collected over 430 including one PK which makes the total 434. This is the leading counties who managed to surrender such a big number.”