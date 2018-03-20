Thongpiny residents ‘terrorized’ by armed loner

Residents of Thongpiny suburb area in Juba are urging the government to protect them from an armed man who they say has been causing insecurity in the area.

They say the loner appears in the morning, riding a motorbike and dressed up in a military fatigue.

He reportedly orders shopkeepers and customers to hand over valuables, including money and electronics.

“He pretends he wants to check what you are carrying in your bag and in the process whatever valuable he finds, he takes and commands you to go away,” said an unnamed resident who has been robbed twice.

“In the first occasion, he was just dressed casually but had a gun and a radio call and in the next, he was dressed in full military uniform.”

The police and army are yet to comment on this matter.

Residents of Juba have been complaining of increased insecurity caused by armed individuals especially at night.

In August last year, the Minister of Defense, Kuol Manyang, said some of the criminals behind night robberies in Juba were members of the organized forces.

In an interview with Eye Radio, he said some of the soldiers-turned-criminals include national security, police, and military intelligence officers.

Due to complaints by Juba residents of growing insecurity in the capital, the South Sudan Network for Democracy and Election, SSUNDE, conducted a survey on the security situation.

It suggested that the public needed deployment of more police officers to provide security in residential areas.