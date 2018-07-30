TGoNU urges SSOA to sign peace deal

The government is calling on the Opposition Alliance to sign the Khartoum agreement on governance so that total peace returns to the country.

Michael Makuei said the issues being objected to by the parties that failed to initial the preliminary deal in Khartoum last week are minor.

Last week, the Former Detainees, and parties under Dr. Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Changson Chang, Joseph Bakasoro, among others rejected the deal.

The government, the SPLM-IO and a few others signed the document.

The Opposition Alliance have raised 4 areas of contention namely; formation of Independent Boundary Commission, IBC, the proposed referendum timeline, the management of funds, and the power sharing ratio among the opposition groups.

Michael Makuei told Eye Radio in Khartoum that the government, the SPLM-IO and those who signed the agreement will implement it while waiting on the opposition groups to join in.

“We can not force them against their will. But the fact they have not sign will not stop us from implementing the agreement, we will continue to implement the agreement, and we will continue to appeal to them to sign it, so that they become a party to the process,” said Makuei.



Currently, the Khartoum mediators are engaging the opposition groups to append their signatures.

Makuei expressed hope that the Opposition Alliance will sign the deal in the coming days.

“There is a likelihood of some of them signing, We hope that they will sign. So we are still waiting for them to sign that document.”

The final deal is expected to be signed this coming weekend.