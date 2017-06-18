Joint Integrated Police Force ready for deployment -Min.Interior

More than one thousand officers have graduated Saturday as part of the Joint Integrated Police Force for implementation of the peace agreement.

The 1, 230 officers were trained for eight months at the Rajaf police training center in Jubek state.

Out of the number, two hundred and forty-one of them are females from both the SPLM and SPLM IO.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Joint Integrated Police in Juba on Saturday, the Minister of Interior, Michael Chiangjek says the Joint Integrated Police will be deployed in Juba town as part of the implementation of the peace agreement.

Mr. Chiangjek says part of the group will remain in the city to fight the prevalence of crimes in the town.

He also says the rest will be posted along Juba – Nimule highway road to provide security for road users.

Mr. Chiangjek urged the presidency to equip the police unit in order to do their work efficiently.

“We need to first to solve two problems. The first problem is our internal problem inside Juba here. And the second problem is the road that is killing our people. Mr. President these forces need to go for operation only. We in the ministry of interior have to implement your orders that any citizens across the country sleep well,” Chiangjek said.

For his part, the Head UNMISS in the Country, David Shearer says the mission now expects to see tangible improvement in public security and safety.

“Importantly as JIP officer you are imperial; you must be imperial providers of safety, security, and justice. Because you have taken an oath to protect the civil right of all people of South Sudan not because of whom they are or what group they might come from. As you know in class room training you have required. For people have suffered violence and insecurity they need to see tangible improvement in public safety they need to truth that they can report their grievances and be heard and they need to feel protected,” Shearer said.

Meanwhile, JMEC Deputy Chairperson Amb. Gen. Augostino Njoroge says the graduation of the first batch of the Joint Integrated Police is an important step in the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

“The graduation of JIP is an important milestone in the implementation of the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. As all of you aware that Article 5 of Chapter II of the Agreement provides for the formation of a Joint Integrated Police Force, whose main objective is to create an atmosphere of law and order and build trust within communities and also within areas where Protection of Civilian Sites located in South Sudan,” Njoroge said.

According to the agreement, there will be 5,400-strong police unit to be deployed to provide security in Juba and other towns that were affected by the December 2013 conflict.

3,000 personnel will be deployed in Juba from both the government and the SPLM-IO and 400 in each of the towns affected by violence.