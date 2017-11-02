Kiir’s statement in Khartoum

President Salva Kiir has expressed optimism that this round of talks with his Sudanese counterpart will yield better results.

President Kiir traveled to Khartoum on Wednesday to hold bilateral talks with Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir

His visit comes a year after President Bashir was expected in Juba to encourage the parties to implement the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

During this round of talks, the two leaders reviewed the cooperation agreement.

The cooperation agreements are specifically on oil, border issues, citizenship, and the division of debts and assets.

Addressing a joint media briefing with President Bashir, President Kiir expressed readiness and optimism that all areas that have been agreed upon will be implemented.

His brief statement:

“…Your Excellency, my coming to Khartoum today in response to your [Omar al Bashir] invitation is to put a final decision on all the agreements that we have been signing starting from 2012, up-to this moment.

I believe that with this team that has come here, what have been discussed will all be implemented. And I take the responsibility to be the supervisor of my team to ensure whatever has been agreed upon must be done. This is in response to the goodwill that you have shown. We have no other better choices.

The fact that South Sudan broke away from Sudan was not really the most choice of everybody, but when the majority decide in a democratic situation, people have to go with it. Again, whatever problems that happened in 2013, were uncalled for, and we would want to put them to an end.

We have listened to your voice of advice that we should not allow any political groupings to be harbored by South Sudanese against the government of the Republic of Sudan. We will not do that. I believe that the same will not happen here, because this is where South Sudanese have ran to; they have run to Sudan in great numbers and other country that is hosting a great number of South Sudanese is the Republic of Uganda. But all of these, we believe that we will bring them back to our country so that we solve our problems once and for all.

I thank you for your hospitality your Excellency, and that we will work together- as I said -I will be the supervisor of whatever agreements that we have reached here. I will supervise it, and all the ministers will have to be pushed ahead of me so that they do what is wanted of them.”