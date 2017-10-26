Terrain rape victims testify via video link

Victims of rape during the terrain attack in Juba last year have started testifying before the court-martial

, according to the SPLA Deputy Spokesperson.

The Terrain Hotel was attacked during the violence between government troops and forces loyal to Dr. Riek Machar in Juba in July 2016.

The accused have been in custody for months now. They are accused of committing murder, rape, sexual harassment, and robbery.

Other charges include the destruction of the hotel and criminal trespass. However,they have denied all the charges.

SPLA Deputy Spokesperson Col. Santo Domic said the hearing started on Wednesday in a closed session.

Each of the five victims is testifying from Virginia in the United States through a video link due to the ‘sensitivity’ of their case, he said.

“We are to hear the testimonies of five victims and the case is going to run for five days until Tuesday because each day we will be getting testimonies from one victim,” said Col. Domic.

He told Eye Radio that the results of the case will be released to the media at the end of the five-day sessions.

“At the end of all the five sessions, we will have permission to release some information to all the media houses,” he added.

Last week, Col. Santo Domic told Eye Radio that one of the 12 suspects of the Terrain attack died at a national security detention facility in Juba.