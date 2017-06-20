Terrain hotel suspects deny charges

The suspects of the Terrain incident have denied all charges of harassment rape and murder brought against them as a result of atrocities committed at Terrain Hotel in Juba last year in July.

The 12 soldiers denied the charges during the third hearing today [Tuesday] at a military court in Juba.

The 12 soldiers, who have been in custody for months now, are accused of committing murder, rape, sexual harassment and robbery.

Other charges include destruction of the hotel and criminal trespass at the in July last year.

During the hearing at the General Court Martial, today, the prosecutors named the 12 suspected after presenting their evidence.

The prosecutors said the investigation committee formed by a presidential decree last year interviewed more than 50 witnesses.

After receiving the submission of the prosecution, the judge asked the suspects to respond. They confirmed their identities, but denied the charges.

The suspects include Abraham Agany, Deng Manut, Alfred Akon, Dut Biar, Lino Wol, and Akon Aken.

Others are Jacob Panther, John Makur Mariar, John Aguer, Simon Deng, Santino Manyar and Luka Akechak.

Mr Manyar and Akechak are accused of all the charges, but not rape and murder.

As the hearing continued, the defense lawyers requested more evidence, including the names of the victims.

The lawyers also demanded that the doctor who examined the victims appears before the court to testify.

They also requested the court to summon the chairperson of the investigation committee.

The judge decided to adjourn the hearing until the fourth of July to give more time for the prosecution team to provide more evidence.

Both the prosecution and the defense teams agreed to visit the scene of the incidents at Terrain, a day before the next hearing.