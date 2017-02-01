Terekeka questions official over 2015 boat attack victims’ reparations

The Governor of Terekeka State, Juma Ali Malou, has formed a committee to investigate the Mayor of Terekeka town over reparations for a 2015 motorboat attack victims.

Yasir Moro Kenyi was the commissioner of Terekeka County when gunmen suspected to have come from Nyekabur village attacked the boat on its way from Jonglei, killing eight people.

Those killed during the incident were from Eastern Lakes, Jonglei, and Terekeka states.

In a decree seen by Eye Radio, Governor Juma Ali Malou says more than 400 cattle were paid in compensation for the victims, but the compensation did not reach their relatives.

Terekeka Town Mayor, Yasir Moro Kenyi, was responsible for the process of compensation as the commissioner of Terekeka County.

Mr Ali formed a seven-member committee headed by his Political Adviser, Osman Laku, with Lino Ladu as the secretary.

The committee includes two county commissioners, a head chief, and an administrative officer.

The team will investigate “how the compensation of 408 cattle paid did not reach the relatives of the victims”.

The committee will report to the governor within seven days.

When contacted for comment, Yasir Moro Kenyi told Eye Radio that he was not in a position to react, saying he had not received the order from the office of the governor.