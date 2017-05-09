Terekeka and Jonglei youths urged to promote peace

The Minister of Information in Terekeka State says they are in communication with Jonglei state government officials to stop confrontation between youths from the two states, after a road ambush left a number of people dead last week.

Lodu Philip Jambeke said they are discussing modalities which will restore security on transport routes; both road and river.

“The two leadership were able to communicate to one another to ensure that we talk to our fellow youths from both sides. We want our youths to listen to us and stop further confrontations,” said Lodu.



On Friday, there was an attack on passenger vehicles in Jameza and Sudan Safari along the Juba-Bor road, leading to the death of more than 30 people.

Mr. Lodu said that the areas are now calm, but urged the youths from Terekeka and Jonglei to listen to their leaders.

“We really need peace. There is hunger in the villages. This is the season that people are supposed to cultivate. That is why we call upon the leadership from both states to talk to their fellow youths,” he added.

On Sunday, the Minister of Information in Jonglei, Akech Dengdit, said the governments of Terekeka and Jonglei were investigating the incidents.