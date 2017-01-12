Terekeka governor relieves 2 officials

Terekeka Governor Juma Ali Malou has issued an order, replacing the state minister of health and the commissioner of Gwor County.

In a decree issued last evening, Malou relieved Minister Mary John, and replaced her with Mathew Legge.

In a similar decree, Mr Malou relieved the county commissioner of Gwor Victor Ladu and appointed Jalleng Terensi Wala as the new commissioner.

The Terekeka state minister of information, Ladu Philip, told Eye Radio this morning that the changes were a normal routine.

However, he said the former minister of health; Mary John was relieved because she left the job after her family asked her to attend to family matters.

It’s unclear how many days Ms John was absent from work.