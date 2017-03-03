Terekeka: Compensation for families of those killed in 2016 clashes

A peace conference Terekeka State has resolved to compensate families of people who were killed in clashes last year, the state governor has said.

Twenty people were killed in the fighting between cattle keepers and farmers. They fought over some grazing lands. During the clashes, several heads of cattle were raided.

The two-day conference, which ended on Thursday, brought together people from eight counties of the state.

They included the elderly, women, youth, and cattle camps representatives.

“So blood compensation needs to be done so that we start a new page, a page of peace at the level of South Sudan, and a new page of peace in Terekeka State as well,” Ali Malou told Eye Radio.

However, he said a committee would sit down with the families to discuss the number of cattle each would get.

The conference also resolved that all raided cattle will be returned to the rightful owners.

Mr. Malou says Terekeka State has to resolve outstanding issues before the start of the national dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir.

The peace and reconciliation conference was organized s under the theme: “Peace and reconciliation for the people of Terekeka State.”