Terekeka death toll rises to 17

The death toll of the recent communal fighting in Terekeka state has risen to 17.

That’s according to the State Minister of Information, Dominic Lado.

The 3-day clashes erupted in Gworo County on Monday the 8th and ended on Thursday the 11th.

According to state officials, the clashes ensued after one group of cattle keepers prevented the other from crossing over to their original cattle camp.

On the first day of the clashes, 4 people were reported killed.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Sunday, the state minister of information, Dominic Lado said: “There are those who are reported, and their dead bodies were confirmed. They are 17, those who lost lives.”

Mr. Lado said 36 people who sustained injuries in the fighting are now receiving treatment at Terekeka hospital.

“Those reported injured and brought for treatment in Terekeke hospital and in other health facilities are 36.”

According to him, the number may be higher because no search has not been done in the area where the incident occurred.

“… where the incident took place there is need to search because it is bushy and they are hoping that there are maybe still others dead bodies lying in the bush.”

However, minister Lado added that the area is relatively calm, but there are still fears of revenge attacks.

“The clashes ended on that same day of 11th. The situation is normal except the two groups are still in fear of attacks.”

He appealed to the community to co-exist peacefully.