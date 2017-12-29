Terekeka: Six dead over grazing rights

Six people died after two clans in Terekeka clashed over which side should first graze their animals on an Island.

The state Minister of Information said more than ten people were also wounded in the incident that happened last weekend.

Ladu Philip said the clashes in Terekeka North County were over the rights to graze animals on Tindili Island.

Both sections of the community argued over who should first take their animals for grazing over the island, resulting into violence.

“One side said the island historically belongs to them, but the other side had already gone ahead to take their animals to the island. In the process, the youths from both sides started fighting. Just over the issue of who should enter the island first with their cattle,” Ladu said.



Mr. Ladu said the situation is now calm after the state government intervened. He said chiefs and government officials are currently engaged in talks to resolve the issue between the two clans.