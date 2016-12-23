Terekeka beefs up security ahead of festive season

Terekeka government has deployed security forces along major roads connecting the state with the neighboring states.

Governor Juma Ali Malou says the forces are to provide protection to travelers during the Christmas and New Year festivals.

“We’ve done a lot of preparation so the citizens can celebrate in a conducive environment,” Mr Malou said during a press conference at the Jubek state government secretariat Thursday.

“All the roads will be safe because we have deployed forces along Terekeka roads, starting from Kuda, up to our boarder with Western Lakes in the town of Wileyan.”

Mr Ali also warned individuals in the state against celebratory shooting during the festivities, saying the leadership would not tolerate such act.

He added that anyone found disobeying the order will be punished, but did not mention what kind of punishment.