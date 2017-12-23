More than ten people killed in Jonglei

Over ten people have died from communal clashes in Bor South County last evening, according to Jonglei State Minister of Information.

Deng Akech said about twelve others have been wounded in the fight.

He said the clashes erupted reportedly over land dispute between two communities of Pan-wel and Anuet.

Akech told Eye Radio that the death toll may rise as the fighting is continuing.

“We have 18 people wounded in the hospital whereby 7 of them are going to be taken to Juba because they have serious injuries. Also from yesterday we have 12 confirmed death and now we don’t know it may increase more because the fighting has happened around the evening, and you people run away due to the gunshots and all that,” Akech said .

He added that the state government of Jonglei state will investigator and hold accountable the ringleaders of these clashes.

“[They] are going to be first locked up as individuals and the full course of the law will be implemented on these people.”

Mr. Akech says the state government will punished all the masterminds of that conflict.