At least 10 killed, 36 injured in cattle raids in Tonj

At least ten people have been killed and more than thirty injured in separate cattle raids in Tonj, according to James Yiel, the state information minister.

He said the attacks took place at cattle camps in Luajang East and North Counties following the Christmas holidays.

According Mr Yiel, the areas were attacked twice on 26th, he alleged by cattle raiders from neighboring Southern Liech and Western Lakes.

“The attackers came from Southern Liech state, meanwhile the armed youth from Western Lakes State,” he alleged.

But the second invasion, he said was carried out at Luajang cattle camp by some armed individuals from Western Lakes.

“Unfortunately, the areas where the fighting took place are inaccessible by car. So the police and the army will be moving on foot right from Luajang center,” Mr Yiel said.

Minister Yiel said the state government tried to contact authorities in areas where the raiders are suspected to have come from, but it failed.

“We have not yet established contacts with the raiders’ governments.”

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach authorities of the two areas were not immediately successful.