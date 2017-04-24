Teachers to receive $40 in monthly incentive

Teachers in South Sudan will receive a monthly incentive of 40 US dollars at the end of this month.

The European Union Impact Project will implement the project for a period of 18 months.

Last week, Joakino Francis spoke to the Country Director of European Union Impact Project, John Shotton on how the money will be delivered as far as corruption is a concern.

The funds are expected to increase attendance of 30, 000 teachers across the country, improve standards of teaching and encourage the teaching profession.