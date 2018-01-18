Teachers raise concern about incentives payment irregularities

Some primary school head teachers in Juba have raised concern over what they describe as irregularities in the teachers’ list meant for the payment of the motivational cash from the EU’s Impact Project.

IMPACT is a European Union funded program which aims to pay monthly incentives worth 40 US dollars, to 30,000 primary school teachers in the country over a period of 18 months.

The program is also expected to scale up the national Human Resources Information System for teachers across the country.

Last year, majority of the teachers in the country, who meet the minimum requirements, started receiving the incentives.

But on Tuesday, Abudu Abuanja , the head teacher of Buluk A One Primary School, said names of only half of his teachers appeared on the list presented to them.

“When they called me into the office so that the payment could start, they said that they were going to pay 12 teachers, and the other 12 did not deserve to be paid,” he said.

“But I declined, saying that all my teachers work hard.”

For his Part, the head teacher of Rajaf Education Centre for the Blind, Edema Eriku, said names of only three teachers appeared on the list of 22 teachers who were initially considered for the 40 dollar incentive.

However, the headmaster of Buluk A Two, Paul James, said they receives the money despite the fact that some names were missing.

He said 17 teachers normally benefit from the financial aid.

In reponse, the undersecretary at the ministry of General Education, Michael Lopuke, said the team that went to Buluk on Tuesday was from Equity Bank, not from the Ministry of General Education.

Mr Lopuke saidEquity Bank was contracted by the Impact Project for smooth transaction of the teachers’ incentives.

He said the Equity Bank team was testing a new Human Resource Information System software, that will act as the teachers’ data base.

“All the teachers’ names are there, so the exercise they did yesterday was the exercise only to test the application system not really to pay teachers as per what happened,” stressed Mr Lopuke.

Micheal Lopuke refuted claims that the team had gone there to pay the teacher.

He added that the teachers will receive a two month incentive next week.

(Additional information by Clement Wani)