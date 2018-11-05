Why teachers in Maridi will be paid like ministers

In order to attract professional teachers, Maridi state education ministry will now be offering to each teacher an amount equivalent to the salary of a state minister, the governor has said.



Officially, a minister receives 10,000 pounds per month.

In South Sudan in general, teachers often quit teaching due to little pay and poor working conditions.

Last year, authorities in Maridi state said they were lacking teachers for mathematics and science subjects which resulted in poor performance.

The state governor, Africano Monday said that many teachers have abandoned teaching due to economic hardship.

“Given the economic situation in the country, many teachers have abandoned the teaching profession and as a result, it has affected particular discipline. For example, teachers of sciences, chemistry, physics, biology.”

He said his government will pay teachers more money to help bring back the standard of education there.

“We decided that we should rather recruit teachers and we sign contracts with them and pay them as consultants. For example, we can sign a contract for two years and then pay them almost a salary similar to the salary of a minister.”

Monday said the state government has realized that poor pay for teachers has led the state to perform poorly.

“The idea is that the teacher will be able to cover the gap so that we improve the education standard because we realize that the standard of education started deteriorating and going down in Maridi state.”

He said the new policy will improve the education sector in the state.

The 2018/2019 financial year budget allocates to both general and higher education over 7 billion pounds.

This is an increase from 3 to 8% compared to last year’s budget.

From the budget, Maridi state receives more than 6 million pounds as teachers’ salaries.