Teachers’ incentives payment suspended in Amadi over embezzlement

The Ministry of General Education has suspended the 40 US dollar incentives for teachers in Amadi state over disappearance of about 300,000 SSP.

Michael Lopuke, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of General Education said about half a million pounds was transferred to Amadi state, but almost three quarters of the motivational cash was embezzled by the state authorities.

Lopuke said part of the money was even given to schools that are not eligible for the financial support.

He told Eye Radio the ministry will not make any transfers to the state unless the misappropriated money is returned.

“We loss about 75,000 SSP which was paid to schools that were not approved by the national ministry. For secondary school teachers’ incentives, we loss an amount of 215,470SSP,” Lopuke explained.

Michael added that the total money that was given to Amadi was 488,000SSP, “they instead went on and paid only 172,524SSP which resulted into the loss of 315,476SSP, we need that money to be accounted for and if the money is returned, then it is okay we will resumed the rest of transfers because we still have more transfers to make”.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Amadi State Education Minister Abukatu Kenyi denied the accusation.

Mr. Abukatu said they still have the money but were not able to reach some schools that are far.

“We didn’t mishandle the funds but the payment of some schools delayed because some of the areas are far away from the state headquarter. We still have some schools’ funds with us,” Abukato Kenyi stressed.

The 40 dollar incentive program was initiated under the EU Impact project in 2017.

The funds were expected to increase attendance of 30, 000 teachers across the country, improve standards of teaching and encourage the teaching profession.