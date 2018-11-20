Teachers’ incentives paid to wrong schools, not embezzled-Amadi official

The state government of Amadi has played down the disappearance of 300,000 Pounds for teacher incentive, saying the minister responsible paid it to wrong schools.

Abukatu Kenyi, the state minister of Education, was put under house arrest after the issue was raised, but was later released after he started paying back the money, according to the state authorities.

On Monday, the state cabinet convened a meeting on the alleged misappropriation of the teachers’ motivational cash in the state.

This comes a day after the undersecretary at the national ministry of general education announced that over 500 teachers in Amadi would not benefit from the Impact project due to lack of accountability.

In response, the state information minister, John Obote said: “The minister was supposed to pay the money to schools which were verified by the impact, but the minister I think paid to the wrong school.”

An official from the General Education Ministry is in the state to follow up with the issue.

“There is a person who came from Juba, so we are going to have a meeting with them. So I think you can hear our reactions later, Mr Obote told Eye Radio”