Teachers use ‘blood to teach, not fuel’

Some teachers in Juba are calling for better pay in order to deliver quality education.

This comes as South Sudan joins the commemoration of the World Teachers’ Day today. This year’s theme is: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers”.

The teachers say they are not enjoying the profession because there is lack of educational materials and tools needed to deliver quality education.

Most teachers across the country go for months without pay. Some quit the profession for well-paying humanitarian jobs.

Chaplain Bullen, a teacher at Epharata primary school, says there are numerous challenges facing them.

“Teaching is not conducive where economic crisis is hitting, whereby you find that the teachers’ income is very small and it cannot cover the needs of the teachers and they need enough energy in order to deliver enough,” he told Eye Radio Thursday.

“Teaching profession is a noble job but at the end of the day, that teacher needs to help him or herself.”

‘Blood, not fuel’

Roda NaAjack, a student at the school, said teachers should have a good pay so that they deliver better services.

“Sometimes if they don’t have food or breakfast, they can’t teach well because they are using their blood to teach us, not fuel,” she stated.

Early this year, the Ministry of General Education and the United Kingdom started an initiative of paying primary teachers across the country an incentive of 40 US dollars.

It is meant to motivate them to stay in their profession.