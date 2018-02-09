Talks stall as gov’t rejects ‘punitive provision’

The second round of the high-level revitalization forum has stalled over what the government delegates to the talks describe as ‘punitive provision’.

The declaration of principles, once assented to by all parties, will be the basis for the deliberations in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Late on Friday, all the parties except the government endorsed the document, calling it ‘irrelevant’.

The spokesman of the government delegation to the forum, Michael Makuei Lueth, who is also the minister of information, said:

“We are already operating without the DOP. It’s irrelevant and as such, the government decided not sign it.”

