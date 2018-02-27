Taban’s forces vacate primary school in Magwi

The commissioner of Magwi County has welcomed the relocation of SPLA-IO force under the First Vice President from a school in the area.

This comes a month after the Imatong State Governor, Tobiolo Alberio, requested the soldiers to vacate the school.

The force occupied Maji Primary School in 2016 when residents fled their homes after the conflict erupted.

But then late last year, the residents started returning home due to improved security.

Commissioner Ochola Bosco said hundreds of schoolchildren in Magwi County will now resume learning.

“Now our community is ready to use the school and the community who are returning from the exile, they are also there,” he said.

For his part, Major Okot David, the commander of the SPLM-IO force in Magwi, confirmed the move to Eye Radio:

“We relocated them already yesterday and now there are no forces at Maji primary school.”

The Magwi Commissioner called on the county education department to ensure that classes resume at the school.

“It is time for us to also join hands together with them to make sure that even the teachers and the county education department have to also come to make sure pupils are enrolled,” added Mr Ochola.