Taban to sensitize citizens in Greater Upper Nile on CoH

Taban Deng Gai is expected to visit several areas in the Greater Upper Nile region in the forthcoming days, according to the Spokesperson of the SPLA-IO.

Colonel Dickson Gatluak said the tour will target areas of Bieh, Latjor and Maiwut states.

The purpose is to sensitize the civil population and soldiers in Waat, Nasir and Pagak about the Cessation of Hostilities agreement and the National Dialogue process, he added.

“The core objective of his visit is to rally for peace in the state and actually to tell that people to stop fighting,” Col Gatluak told Eye Radio.

“At the same time also to talk to field commanders especially the armed forces that they have to cease hostilities and they have to make sure that the peace is implemented.”

Colonel Gatluak said the First Vice President will also encourage the people in the area to reconcile.

This will be the first official trip of the First Vice President in the region that has experience renewed clashes since last year.

The exact dates have not been announced.