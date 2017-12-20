Taban forces ordered to assemble at a new cantonment site

The SPLA-IO under the First Vice President, Taban Deng has ordered all its forces in Juba and the Equatoria region to gather at a cantonment site in Malbur area.

The newly constructed site, that is expected to accommodate three thousand soldiers , is 25 kilometers outside Juba.

Houses made of tents, including water pumps have been installed in the area that will be occupied by the soldiers.

According to the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, Col Dickson Gatluak, the first batch of seven hundred and fifty soldiers will be sent to the area.

“We have a good number of our forces who are now living individually and these forces need to come out to go to the cantonment area,” he said.

Col Gatluak said all SPLA-IO forces around Equatoria and those within Juba are required to gather at Malbur for screening and reorganization.

“Any person who took arms against the government, they have the right to be registered and join the exercise as long as they denounce the violence and come out of the bush,” he stressed.

Under the peace agreement signed in August 2015, the cantonment of government and IO forces was supposed to take place within 90 days from the day of signing.

But the process delayed.

In May, the SPLA-IO said work to install shelters kicked off slowly due to lack of funds.

Col Gatluak said the government of Kenya supported the site by offering tents for the combatants.

On Monday, the First Vice President and his team visited the site to assess its readiness.