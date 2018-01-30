Taban expresses optimism that S. Sudan will overcome its problems

The First Vice President has expressed optimism that South Sudan will overcome the problems it is facing right now.

Besides the conflict which erupted in 2013, the country is suffering economic and humanitarian crises.

According to the UN, continued economic decline has undermined people’s access to basic resources.

About 4.8 million people or around 45 per cent of the total population are severely food insecure.

And efforts to revitalize the 2015 peace deal resulted in a ceasefire last month, which lasted hours before the parties accused each other of breaking the pact.

“Don’t be misled that you are worse than your neighbor or your place is the worst in the whole world,” said First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

He said the people should learn from these mistakes in order to get out of the mess.

“We are great people. We have been mentioned in the Bible. If you have been mentioned in the bible, then you are a good person,” he said.

“Let’s just be hardworking people. All these great nations have gone through mistakes. So let South Sudan also learn from the mistakes of the past so that we will have a bright future.”