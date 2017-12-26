Taban Deng’s hope for the IDPs

The First Vice President has assured Internally Displaced Persons that the TGoNU will build on the first steps taken with the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement to reinvigorate the implementation of the peace agreement.

Taban Deng said his wish is to see the Internally Displaced People leave UN camps and return to their homes next year.

He said they will approach all contentious issues at the revitalization forum with open-minded.

Taban added that his agenda and that of the President in the following year is “just peace.”

“Let us have a new beginning based on reconciliation. We hope that your government this [coming] year will make more peace, peace that will take you back to your State, to your County and to your village.”

According the UN-OCHA, close to 2million South Sudanese are internally displaced, with 7 million people in need of assistance -yearly.

Only 5 million people have been reached with humanitarian assistance in 2017.

Addressing a congregation at the Presbyterian Church in Juba, the First Vice President said citizens from the Greater Upper Nile region displaced by violence have lived for far too long within the confines of the UN camps.

“We want the people at the protection site to be free again. We want them to go to Nasir, Pagak, Maiwut, Akobo, Ayod or to go Fangak, and to all our areas, so that they go and participate in the development of those areas,” he said.

On Sunday, Taban issued a written order directing his forces to remain in their bases and cease any form of hostilities.

He told the forces to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa on Thursday.