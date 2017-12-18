Taban Deng orders his forces to cease fire

The SPLA-In Opposition under the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai said they have instructed their forces to observe ceasefire as talks on the revitalization of the peace agreement commence in Addis Ababa.

According to a statement from the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, all units across the country have been told to cease hostilities.

Colonel Dickson Gatluak said all their forces in Jonglei, Upper Nile and Equatoria have been told to remain in their respective places.

“It is the duty and responsibility the armed forces –especially the regular, the factions and the groups that are fighting each other in the country to cease hostilities,” he said.

Colonel Gatluak urged other warring parties to also issue similar orders of restraint on all their forces to give peace a chance.

“So other armed forces like the group which is being led by Machar and the group which also led by General Cirilo and other groups in other faction in the country, they have to make sure that they have to cease the hostilities,” he added.

“It is the duty of the armed forces to give a conducive environment for the ongoing revitalization process.”

Colonel Gatluak called on the IGAD and the African Union to issue strong measures against any group that will violate the ceasefire.