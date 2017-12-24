Taban, Cirilo and Machar issue orders to cease hostilities

The First Vice President has issued another order directing his forces to remain in their bases and cease any form of hostilities.

Taban told the forces to observe the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Addis Ababa on Thursday.

Part of the order states that “in adherence to the agreement, the forces are strictly to cease all hostilities, to remain in areas of their deployment and to act only on self-defense.”

He also directed the forces to protect civilians and allow humanitarian access.

His military spokesperson, Colonel Dickson Gatluak, said the directive comes into effect on the midnight of 24th December.

On Monday, Taban Deng instructed his forces to observe a ceasefire as talks on the revitalization of the peace agreement commence in Addis Ababa.

“He declared cessation of hostilities on article 101 of the agreement…and this order needs to be obeyed all the forces. The first was actually verbal [but] this one is an official order done after agreement,” said Dickson.

On Saturday, the former First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar also issued orders to his forces to respect the cessation of hostilities agreement, and to act only on self-defense.

Meanwhile, the leader of the National Salvation Front, General Thomas Cirilo has issued similar orders to his forces.

General Cirilo said NAS forces should cease all hostile military actions and operations, and to remain in their locations.

The letter circulated online also ordered the forces to facilitate, guarantee and ensure the safe access of all humanitarian operations and personnel.

It directed the commanders to brief their forces and to disengage from close proximity with government forces.

On Thursday, representatives of the warring factions agreed to give the revitalization forum a chance by ending the violence.