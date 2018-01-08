Taban calls for end to violence in Jonglei

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, has called for an immediate end to the cycle of violence in Jonglei State.

Jonglei state has been witnessing communal conflicts that led to loss of lives and property.

Two weeks ago, more than ten people were killed in clashes in Bor South County over land dispute.

Child abductions and counter-attacks have often taken place between civilians of Jonglei and Buma.

Taban Deng said everyone “must abide by the rule of law”.

“We condemn that in strongest term and we stand by the grieved families. The government understands they are suffering,” he said.

Mr Taban said the government is working to facilitate the return of children abducted during inter-communal conflicts within Jonglei and its neighbours.

“We are working that those abducted children, they will be returned,” he added.

Taban was speaking in Bor town as he begins his peace tour, which will see him visit areas of former Unity state.

He said warned that leaders who will not be control their citizens by allowing them to attack other states will be held accountable.

Some of the residents of Bor called on the government and the international community to hold accountable all perpetrators of violence.

“From my perspective ICC should be put into consideration and hold responsible those responsible,” said one resident of Bor.

Another resident said disarming civilians is the only way to bring peace in the area:

“They have to disarm the civilians rather leaving them with guns and think that peace should come.”

Taban will also be travelling to different areas of Pangak, Bieh, Yuai and Buma states.