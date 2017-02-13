Taban calls for release of detained journalists

The Chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan has called for the release of journalists who are under detention.

Alfred Taban made the call during an occasion to celebrate the World Radio Day today.

He said the journalists include, George Livio of the UN’s Radio Miraya, who has been locked up by South Sudan’s National Security Service since 22 August, 2014.

There have been no charges announced against him, in contravention of South Sudanese law requiring detainees to be quickly released if not charged.

Mr Taban said their release is important to allow everyone to participate in the national dialogue.

“The dialogue must really include everybody, but there are some journalists who are in jail. How can they participate?” He said during the event, which was broadcast live on radio stations, including Eye Radio.

Several human rights groups, both local and international, have called for released of Mr Livio.

At the same occasion, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Information, Aleer De Mayen, said the ministry would ensure journalists are treated in accordance with the law.

“We will work together to ensure that no journalist is arrested arbitrarily,” Mr Mayen stated.

This year’s theme for the World Radio Day is “Radio is you”.