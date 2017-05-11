Taban arrives in Buma state

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai has arrived in Pibor town as part of efforts to resolve the conflict between the youth of Buma and Jonglei states.

The acting Press Secretary in First Vice President’s office, Moses Ajang, says the team is going to meet communities in Buma to discuss ways of resolving the dispute.

The First Vice President was in Bor on Tuesday and left for Buma Thursday morning.

The Minister of Information in Buma, Achon John, has confirmed that Mr. Taban has landed in Pibor.

“The First vice president has arrived in the headquarters of Buma state today around 11:00 AM so he is now in the state, with the message from the President of the Republic, the message of peace for the two states, Jonglei and Buma,” said John.

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, is heading a committee that was formed to look into the fighting between the youth of Jonglei and Buma.