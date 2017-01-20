Suspended undersecretary to be investigated

An investigation committee has been formed to investigate the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,who is under suspension.

Joseph Ayok was suspended 3 weeks ago by the Minister, Deng Alor Kuol. The reason for the suspension of Mr Ayok is unclear.

However, Radio Tamazuj earlier reported that the minister accused Ayok of misconduct.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Amb Mawien Makol, told Eye Radio the committee is composed of undersecretaries and the chair is yet to be elected.

It’s also not clear when the committee is expected to submit its findings.

“This is an administrative process and we cannot say exactly the time,” Mawien said in response to the work period of the committee.

He said the committee is yet to start its work due to the upcoming visit of the King of Morocco, slated for today.